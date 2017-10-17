Emergency crews on scene of wreck at Current River bridge in Randolph County

Emergency crews are investigating a crash that's blocked part of Highway 67/62 in Randolph County.

According to police, the crash involved multiple cars and a medical helicopter had to be called to the scene. We're told at least one person was entrapped.

It's unclear how many people were injured in the crash.

IDriveArkansas's traffic map shows a slowdown near the bridge.

