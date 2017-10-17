Person airlifted to hospital after Paragould crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Person airlifted to hospital after Paragould crash

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

A person was airlifted to a hospital after a collision in Paragould.

According to Sgt. Mark Walker of the Paragould Police Department, the crash happened on Highway 412 at the intersection with 14th Avenue.

Walker told Region 8 News that a vehicle ran a red light and hit another vehicle.

One person was trapped inside the vehicle. That person was rescued and transported by a medical helicopter to an area hospital. Walker did not know the extent of that person's injuries.

It's unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash.

