Person airlifted to hospital after Paragould crash

A person was airlifted to a hospital after a collision in Paragould.

According to Sgt. Mark Walker of the Paragould Police Department, the crash happened on Highway 412 at the intersection with 14th Avenue.

Walker told Region 8 News that a vehicle ran a red light and hit another vehicle.

One person was trapped inside the vehicle. That person was rescued and transported by a medical helicopter to an area hospital. Walker did not know the extent of that person's injuries.

It's unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android