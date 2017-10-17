Homeless Jonesboro man gave last dollar to Salvation Army

A homeless Jonesboro man gave one of his last dollars to the Salvation Army on Tuesday.

We watched the heart tugging act that left one of our Region 8 News reporters speechless.

Herman Stevens, homeless for 8 years, walked up on Salvation Army Jonesboro employees as they were discussing their need for bell ringers this upcoming holiday season.

Out of pure joy, Stevens reached into his left coat pocket then pulled out a dollar bill. He crumbled it up and squeezed it into the red bucket.

“He did,” said Angela Sadler, captain of Salvation Army Jonesboro. “It’s usually the poor who are so willing to give.”

“I might be a homeless good boy, I’ve been here for a while,” Stevens said. “It’s the right thing to do. It’s for a good cause.”

He has stayed at Salvation Army for a few months following his brother’s death and after taking on the battle against an aneurism.

He said he might be down on his luck but he refuses to not give a portion of what little he has.

“I have the Lord on my side,” he said. “He told me to do this and tells me to give.”

Region 8 News asked Stevens how he had the faith to give when he had so little to donate.

“Because they give to me,” Stevens said of the Salvation Army. “They feed me, they give me a roof over my head and a bed to sleep in. That’s a lot. That’s more than anyone else would do. I’ll help anyone I can when I can because someone helped me.”

He remains hopeful that the community will give this holiday season, to help others who walk in his same shoes.

Captain Sadler said a little goes a long way too.

“This helps us to house the homeless in our shelter, it goes to the food pantry where we give food out to people who need help, and it stays right here in our community,” she said.

Sadler said the Salvation Army is in need of bell ringers for their largest fundraising event of the year.

The first week the organization collected quite a few applications; however, there has been a decline.

Captain Sadler said they need volunteers and there are also paid positions available.

Anyone interested in becoming a bell ringer can contact the Salvation Army at 870-935-2082.

Bell ringers will begin November 13th and the fundraising will go through Christmas Eve day at multiple locations around Region 8.

