AGFC meets requests for additional tagging options

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is listening to hunters this season.

Paper game tags have been one of the largest concerns to Arkansas hunters according to AGFC and the agency is providing other tagging options this season.

“We just want to make sure everyone is as comfortable as possible during this change,” Randy Zellers, spokesman for the AGFC said of the recent transition to a new license system.

Hunters across the state and even here in Region 8 have used different platforms to voice their opinions on the frailty of paper tags, which is the original form used to tag harvested game.

“There was a lot of conflict about them getting wet, crumbled up, lost and destroyed,” local hunter Britni Brown said.

The AGFC is providing waterproof tags this year to meet the numerous requests.

“The last thing we want is regulations to get in the way of them having a good time this hunting season,” Zellers said. “We went and had courtesy tags made of Tyvek, a waterproof material. We have those distributed to all license vendors now. If they have been concerned about a standard piece of paper, they now have something they can use.”

Brown, an avid hunter, praises the AGFC for its efforts on helping the hunting population.

“They could have just not listened and could have continued with just paper tags but they are giving everybody an opportunity to change things around,” Brown said.

There is also digital-tagging made available on the AGFC smart-phone app.

For more information on where you can pickup a tag or learn more about the new license system, visit the AGFC website here.

