Jonesboro City Council approves alcohol application fees

It will now cost more money to apply for an alcohol permit in Jonesboro.

The Jonesboro City Council passed a third and final reading on establishing application fees for private clubs.

The ordinance takes effect in 30 days.

The application fee for private club permit now costs $250 and permit transfers or change in business will cost $50 each.

These fees don't include the Alcoholic Beverage Control application process fees.

A new state law requires municipalities to approve permits before the A-B-C does.

