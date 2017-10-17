Endangered Silver Advisory Alert issued for Missouri woman - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Endangered Silver Advisory Alert issued for Missouri woman

PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KAIT) -

The Pemiscot County, Missouri Sheriff's Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing woman.

Ruth E. Beals, 69, is a white female, 5'02", 175 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen Sunday night, just before 7 p.m., on 385 State Highway D in Caruthersville, Missouri.

Beals may be driving a Dark Blue 2011 Dodge Caravan with Missouri license plate BX85B 

She is an insulin dependent diabetic.

If you see Beals, call 911 immediately.

