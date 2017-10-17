Missing Missouri woman found safe

A missing Missouri woman has been found safe.

The Pemiscot County Missouri Sheriff's Office has located Ruth E. Beals, 69.

She had been missing since Sunday night from Caruthersville which prompted an Endangered Silver Advisory Alert. The advisory is now canceled.

The sheriff's office said Wednesday morning that Beals was found safe in Sikeston.

