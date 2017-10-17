"My healthy Jonesboro" at Wolverine Park - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

"My healthy Jonesboro" at Wolverine Park

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Free food, exercise, activities and a free concert await you Friday night.

It's the "My Healthy Jonesboro" event at Wolverine Park.

Tyler Brown with the coalition said more than anything it about getting the community's input on what locations like this could mean for the city. 

"We want to show you that the green space can be more than just a space. It can be a mixed-used park, it can be a city park. It can be a multitude of things." Brown said. "We can't decide what the city wants to do or what the community wants to do. We need their input."

"My Healthy Jonesboro" is happening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Wolverine Park, which is at the corner of Aggie Road and North Patrick Street. 

