School district buys property for $2.5 million - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

School district buys property for $2.5 million

Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: jonesboroschools.net (Source: jonesboroschools.net
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The Jonesboro Public School District has a new piece of land to claim. This is after a school board meeting took place Tuesday.

According to Dr. Kim Wilbanks, District Superintendent, the board unanimously voted to purchase the property where Trinity Church currently sits on Highland Drive.

The district spent $2.5 million on the 13 ½ acres of land.

Wilbanks said this property is less than a mile from the Jonesboro High School Campus.

She said as of now they have no plan for the property but as the district continues to grow in the future, they will now have the additional space to build.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Paragould man flown to hospital after wreck

    Paragould man flown to hospital after wreck

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 12:28 AM EDT2017-10-18 04:28:24 GMT
    Wednesday, October 18 2017 12:32 AM EDT2017-10-18 04:32:15 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    A Paragould wreck sent one man to the hospital by helicopter after he was hit at an intersection.

    A Paragould wreck sent one man to the hospital by helicopter after he was hit at an intersection.

  • School district buys property for $2.5 million

    School district buys property for $2.5 million

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 11:56 PM EDT2017-10-18 03:56:13 GMT
    Wednesday, October 18 2017 12:19 AM EDT2017-10-18 04:19:49 GMT
    (Source: jonesboroschools.net(Source: jonesboroschools.net

    The Jonesboro Public School District has a new piece of land to claim. This is after a school board meeting took place Tuesday.

    The Jonesboro Public School District has a new piece of land to claim. This is after a school board meeting took place Tuesday.

  • Jonesboro police release city crime statistics for September

    Jonesboro police release city crime statistics for September

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-10-18 04:18:32 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police have released their crime statistics for September 2017. The most often occurring crime against a person proved to be aggravated assault, which was followed by robbery. 

    Jonesboro police have released their crime statistics for September 2017. The most often occurring crime against a person proved to be aggravated assault, which was followed by robbery. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly