School district buys property for $2.5 million

The Jonesboro Public School District has a new piece of land to claim. This is after a school board meeting took place Tuesday.

According to Dr. Kim Wilbanks, District Superintendent, the board unanimously voted to purchase the property where Trinity Church currently sits on Highland Drive.

The district spent $2.5 million on the 13 ½ acres of land.

Wilbanks said this property is less than a mile from the Jonesboro High School Campus.

She said as of now they have no plan for the property but as the district continues to grow in the future, they will now have the additional space to build.

