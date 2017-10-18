Pay raises are a no go for Jonesboro elected officials - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Pay raises are a no go for Jonesboro elected officials

Jonesboro Municipal Center

For weeks, the Jonesboro City Council has discussed possible pay raises for elected officials.

On Tuesday night, the council voted the ordinance down by a vote of 10 to 1.

The ordinance saw a change before that vote.

The original ordinance called for 6% pay raises for the Jonesboro City Council, mayor, city attorney, and city clerk.

The city council voted to amend the ordinance to remove city council members. Instead, the proposal would have only offered raises to the mayor, city attorney, and city clerk.

After amending the ordinance, the council discussed the need to review the pay issue on an annual basis instead of every few years with an ordinance.

Most council members agreed with that sentiment. When it came to a final vote, the council voted 10 to 1 against the proposed ordinance.

According to Bill Campbell with the city of Jonesboro, the pay raises is now a dead issue. 

