Pay raises are a no go for Jonesboro elected officials

A Paragould wreck sent one man to the hospital by helicopter after he was hit at an intersection.
The Jonesboro Public School District has a new piece of land to claim. This is after a school board meeting took place Tuesday.
Jonesboro police have released their crime statistics for September 2017. The most often occurring crime against a person proved to be aggravated assault, which was followed by robbery.
Free food, exercise, activities and a free concert await you Friday night.
It's the "My Healthy Jonesboro" event at Wolverine Park.
For weeks, the Jonesboro city council has discussed possible pay raises for elected officials. On Tuesday night, the council voted down the ordinance by a vote of 10 to 1.
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.
Nate made landfall twice in the U.S. as a hurricane but quickly weakened to a tropical storm after the second landfall.
Religious leaders, elected officials and mourners gathered at multiple prayer vigils Monday night in Las Vegas after more than 50 people were killed and more than 500 were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Stephen Hughes, a Rutherford Co. native who is a faculty member at the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez, shared these photos of the damage hurricanes Irma and Maria left behind.
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.
Powerful Hurricane Maria hit the islands early in the week on its track toward the west.
Hurricane Irma, a category five storm and the most powerful Atlantic hurricane in a decade, is threatening the Caribbean and putting Florida on alert.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
As the Great American Eclipse event transpired today, many viewers in Region 8 shared their experiences with photos submitted through See It - Snap It - Send It.
