Jonesboro police release city crime statistics for September

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro police have released their crime statistics for September 2017.

The most often occurring crime against a person proved to be aggravated assault, which was followed by robbery. Both figures were down from September 2016.

Police made a total of 464 arrests in Jonesboro last month and their Street Crimes Unit seized about $72,360 worth of drugs. 

Officers responded to 136 traffic incidents and proactive policing found 118 drug and narcotic violations, which is up from 100 in September of last year.

