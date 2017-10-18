Paragould man flown to hospital after wreck - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Paragould man flown to hospital after wreck

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

A wreck in Paragould sent one man to the hospital by helicopter after he was hit at an intersection.

It happened on Highway 412 at the intersection of 14th Avenue.

According to Mark Walker, a Sergeant with the Paragould Police Department, witnesses told them a woman driving a gray Kia ran a red light and struck another vehicle.

The person in that vehicle was entrapped and the Greene County Rescue Squad had to cut him out.

He was later flown to a hospital by Air Evac with unknown injuries.

Walker said they had to shut down the bypass for both the helicopter and ambulance to get through.

