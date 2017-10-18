Man arrested in Jackson Co. shooting - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man arrested in Jackson Co. shooting

Joshua Benford (Source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept.) Joshua Benford (Source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
JACKSON COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A man has been arrested and more arrests could follow after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department investigated a shooting.

Capt. Ricky Morales said deputies responded to County Road 197 at around 6:30 Monday morning.

A group of people told deputies when they went to check their game cameras, someone across the road shined a light on them and began to yell and curse at them.

Morales said that person then fired shots at the group.

Deputies checked the area and saw three people run into the woods.

They searched the area and found Joshua Benford with a 9mm handgun.

Deputies took Benford into custody on two counts of aggravated assault, possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is due in court Wednesday.

Morales said the investigation is ongoing and the department expects to make more arrests

