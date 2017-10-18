Another chilly start, but warm up on the way: Justin's forecast on GMR8

We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.

Grab the jacket again this morning as we start off chilly.

However, a rise in temperature is expected before we get to the end of the week.

Meteorologist Justin Logan is tracking that in his extended forecast on GMR8.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android