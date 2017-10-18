Mom teaches kid yoga to combat teen suicide

A Colorado mom hopes a simple exercise at a young age can help combat teen suicide.

In a report by KKTV in Colorado, Kimberly Wilson explained after hearing about a spike in teen suicides she wanted to do something.

She said while yoga may not be the answer, she hopes it can help and be a proactive approach.

To find out more about how she started a 12-week program for fourth and fifth graders, click here.

