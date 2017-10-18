Man accused of stealing 60 tires from business

Police say they have identified a man accused of stealing tires from a business after asking the public for help.

Searcy Police Public Information Officer Terri Lee states the crime happened on Oct. 8 around 1:45 p.m.

A white male, possibly in his mid-50s, backed what appeared to be a 2014 blue Chevrolet Silverado Z71 into a side lot at Pro Tire, 309 Wisconsin St.

He is then accused of stealing approximately 60 tires from a trailer owned by the business, according to Lee.

The suspect was also accompanied by another white male, possibly a juvenile.

According to Lee, the suspect has been identified but a name was not immediately released by the department.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Searcy Police Department at 501-268-3531.

