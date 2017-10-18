Convicted ex-Arkansas judge seeks US Supreme Court review

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A former Arkansas judge who's serving a 10-year prison sentence for bribery is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review his conviction.



Former Circuit Judge Michael Maggio pleaded guilty in January 2015 to accepting campaign donations from a nursing home company owner, then reducing a jury award against that company by millions of dollars.



Maggio has tried unsuccessfully to withdraw his guilty plea. His request has been denied by a federal judge and the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.



Defense attorney John Wesley Hall says Maggio was badgered by his initial attorneys into pleading guilty and that there is no federal jurisdiction over the alleged bribery.



Hall told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette it could be late November before he knows if the Supreme Court will take the case.



Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

