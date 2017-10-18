October Teacher of the Month: Morgan Despain

Morgan Despain, a 2nd-grade teacher at Brookland Elementary School, was selected as our October Teacher of the Month.

Despain is a Leachville native and has been teaching for ten years; she’s been at Brookland Elementary School for the last seven years.

Once she realized why we were in her classroom, she said she was honored that someone even considered nominating her.

“As a teacher, you don’t do things for the fame and glory or to get anything,” Despain said. “My praise that I like to get is seeing kids succeed or seeing kids do their best on things, or that low reader when it just finally clicks, and they take off reading.”

Despain loves reading. It’s a hobby she hopes to pass on to her students to help them succeed as they become older and adapt to life as an adult.

“No one wants to see a third, fourth, or fifth grader be a struggling reader,” Despain said. “That’s whenever cliques start, and so you want to make sure that they are able to read. With my kids here, I always think about my own children at home. So, whatever I need to do is what I’ll do. Whether it’s trying to find outside resources or things in the classroom to help them or tutoring and things like that.”

To further assist the struggling readers in her classroom, Despain uses multi-sensory items in the classroom and breaks the children into smaller groups to make sure everyone understands the lesson.

Despain said her students also teach her, and she learns new ways their brain processes information and how she can implement that into her lessons.

Despain is very passionate about helping the struggling readers or those with dyslexia in her classroom and said she plans to further her education to allow her to work one on one with those that need the extra attention.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android