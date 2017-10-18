Blytheville theater gets "haunted" in October

October means it's time for a local theater to become "The Haunted Theater."

The Ritz is transformed into a Haunted House that will give you thrills, chills and scares galore throughout the entire theater, and it ends with the famous maze.

The Arts Council of Mississippi County holds this fundraiser annually.

"The Haunted Theater" is located at 306 West Main St. in Blytheville.

It will be open the weekends of Oct. 20-21 and Oct. 27-28, as well as Oct. 30 and Halloween Night, Oct. 31.

Doors open each night at 7 p.m. They close at midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and 10 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

Admission is $5 per person and benefits The Arts Council of Mississippi County, especially their children's programming.

The Arts Council also provides a kid-friendly room with a caretaker free of charge.

Any questions should be directed to The Ritz Civic Center at 870-762-1744, by email at artsmissco@yahoo.com, or visit their website at www.artsmissco.org.

