Higher education funding plan in Arkansas moves forward

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - New policies that track the improvement of Arkansas' universities and public colleges have cleared a hurdle.



The policies lay out metrics that will score the state's public universities and community colleges to determine how much funding they should receive and whether the schools are improving.



The amended policies received initial approval Tuesday from a subcommittee of the Arkansas Legislative Council. The council is a committee of the Arkansas General Assembly.



The policies will be considered by the full council on Friday.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the new policies form part of a 2017 law that has changed the way the state funds higher education institutions. Under the law, funding is based on students' progress through certificate or degree programs and their completion of those programs.



Previously, funding was largely based on an institution's enrollment.



