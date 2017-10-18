Arkansas officials: Highway funding plan may wait until '19

By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press



LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas highway officials are leaving open the possibility they'll take a road funding proposal to lawmakers in 2019 rather try to put it on the ballot next year. The move comes after the state's governor said he'll oppose any plan to take general revenue to fund road improvements.



Arkansas Transportation Department Director Scott Bennett said Wednesday that an effort to put a highway funding measure on next year's ballot isn't dead, but said it could be a challenge given other proposals expected to go before voters. He said waiting until the 2019 legislative session may be a possibility.



Bennett told the state Highway Commission he'll present a list of projects that could be funded by any proposal, as well as potential proposals that would not rely on general revenue.

