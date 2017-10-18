VIDEO: Deputy helps skunk out of tight spot

Deputy Zach Spohr help a skunk out of tight situation. (Source: Independence County Sheriff's Dept. via Facebook)

A local sheriff's department says one their deputies went "above and beyond" to help out a skunk.

The Independence County Sheriff's Department shared a video on their Facebook page Wednesday showing Deputy Zach Spohr helping the skunk get a cup off its head.

The department said the skunk was nice enough to not provide the deputy with a "new scented cologne."

Watch the video below:

