Northwest Arkansas nature center groundbreaking Nov. 2

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the planned Northwest Arkansas nature center on Nov. 2. The ceremony will be held in Springdale on the 61-acre site along Spring Creek, near the intersection of Interstate 49 and Wagon Wheel Road, beginning at 3 p.m.

Construction on the $18 million facility will focus on natural elements and ecosystems found in the northwest region of the state.

Proposed facility highlights include 36,000 square feet of improvements, including a state-of-the-art educational building, indoor and outdoor classrooms, education pavilions, traditional and 3-D archery ranges, watchable-wildlife walking trails, wildlife habitat areas, a creek boardwalk and overlook, native plant gardens, wildlife-viewing blinds, and many other conservation education and outdoor recreation amenities.

The addition of a new conservation education and nature center will add to the AGFC’s services, habitat work, conservation and enhancements to the natural resources of Northwest Arkansas for decades.