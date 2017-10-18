Northwest Arkansas nature center groundbreaking Nov. 2

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the planned Northwest Arkansas nature center on Nov. 2. The ceremony will be held in Springdale on the 61-acre site along Spring Creek, near the intersection of Interstate 49 and Wagon Wheel Road, beginning at 3 p.m.
Construction on the $18 million facility will focus on natural elements and ecosystems found in the northwest region of the state.
Proposed facility highlights include 36,000 square feet of improvements, including a state-of-the-art educational building, indoor and outdoor classrooms, education pavilions, traditional and 3-D archery ranges, watchable-wildlife walking trails, wildlife habitat areas, a creek boardwalk and overlook, native plant gardens, wildlife-viewing blinds, and many other conservation education and outdoor recreation amenities.
The addition of a new conservation education and nature center will add to the AGFC’s services, habitat work, conservation and enhancements to the natural resources of Northwest Arkansas for decades.
472 CR 766
Jonesboro, AR 72401
(870) 931-8888
publicfile@kait8.com
(870) 336-1817EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.