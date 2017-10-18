Hunters, trappers using WMAs reminded to get free use permit

LITTLE ROCK (AGFC) – With many hunters making their way to the woods this weekend for the deer muzzleloader season opener, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wants to remind all hunters who are visiting wildlife management areas to get a free General WMA Use Permit through the Commission’s license system before hunting or trapping.

The permit replaces the previous Sweet 16 WMA Permit and the Bayou Meto Boating Access Permit. It does not grant any special privileges but is required on all WMAs throughout the state.

“The General WMA Use Permit is simply a way to measure how many people are using the wildlife management areas throughout the various hunting seasons and offer them opportunities to complete surveys on their hunting experiences,” said Steven Fowler, assistant chief of wildlife management for the AGFC. “This data will help us focus future management strategies as well as purchases and enhancements to wildlife habitat where hunters will be able to use it.”

Fowler says another benefit of the permit is for the AGFC to begin building a database of contacts, so that when regulations or management decisions impacting a particular WMA or user group are announced, biologists have a way to get the message to the public.

“Flood prone zones and road closures are just two of the emergency situations where we could notify hunters and prevent them from driving all the way to the WMA before they find out access has been cut off,” Fowler said.

The permit may be obtained online at https://ar-web.s3licensing.com, at any license vendor or by calling 800-364-4263. It can be added as a code to your existing license or obtained on its own.