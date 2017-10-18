Lake Poinsett - my latest adventure

Lake Poinsett being drawn down has given many people (including me) the idea that they are going to get to stock their freezer with fish. With that idea in mind, I took my grandson Austin to “jug fish” the lake Friday night. My thought was that the lake should be in a much smaller pool, and the larger fish should be feeding on the baitfish available to them.

Well, that was a far cry from what we experienced. First of all, the lake was much lower than it was the previous Sunday that I last visited it. Previously the lake was being drained by the use of the large pump and pipe that had been placed on the levee for that purpose. Little did I know that the people in charge of the project had been able to get the inner gate on the water control tower opened up, and exponentially sped up the draining process.

When we arrived at around dusk on Friday night, we discovered that we had about thirty more feet of the sloppy mud to wade through, just to get the back end of the boat into the water. I had already told Austin that we were going to have to wade mud to get the boat in the water, but he didn't realize what that meant until he stepped into the mud and went all the way to his waste in the nasty smelling muck. Once we got the boat in the water and loaded with the gear and bait, we discovered what a predicament we were really in. When we started to paddle to the center of the pool, we discovered that we were actually sitting in about a foot of water. That not only made it very difficult to move the boat around, it also forced us to set the hooks on the jugs to about six inches.

I told Austin that the only way we would know we had a fish on the jugs, would be by the jugs being dragged through the water. The jugs were not going to stand up because there was not enough water for the fish to submerge to that depth. It turned out to not really be a problem, because after all of the work it took to get into the lake, we didn't even lose a single bait on the jugs. When we were paddling around, we were hitting fish with the paddle just about every stroke. Since nothing was happening on the jugs, Austin decided that he would just try to catch fish with the dip net. He did catch a lot of small fish and some keeper size crappie and bass. After putting about a dozen fish into the cooler, he told me that I was going to have to get busy if I was going to catch up with what he had caught. I told him that I was going to make up for quantity by catching a really big catfish. Well, I did catch a much larger fish, but it was a carp that weighed around twenty pounds. It was so heavy that he had to help me lift the net to get the fish into the boat. Once he got a picture of the fish, we dumped it back into the water, before it knocked the rivets loose on the bottom of the boat.

To say that I was disappointed would be an understatement. But it got even more disappointing when a gentleman that I had talked to earlier, told me that he and his family were leaving around midnight, because they had already filled up three coolers with fish. I asked him how he was getting so many fish, and he told me that the fish were coming through the spillway so fast that he and his partner were taking turns putting their dip nets at the end of the pipe and emptying the fish into a cooler to cull out what they didn't want.

Since we were wet and the temperature was dropping, around midnight my grandson and I went back to the truck to warm up. During the long wait we decided to load up and leave around 1:30am. Loading up and leaving was easier said than done. After we unloaded the boat and carried everything to the truck, we had to begin the process of getting the boat out of the water and to the top of the levee.

What we hadn’t realized was that during our warming period in the truck, the lake had dropped about six more inches, and exposed a few more feet of the muddy bank. That made it impossible to pull the boat out of the water without putting a long rope on the boat and dragging it up the bank. Even though we were able to get better footing on the dry part of the levee, the boat would only move a few inches with each attempt to drag it. It took us about an hour (because we had to rest from time to time) to get the boat from the water, and up to the rocks at the upper part of the levee. Once we got the boat to the top, we still had to drag it over halfway down the levee to the truck at the parking lot. All in all, it took us over two hours from the time we started loading out, to the time we got the boat and gear loaded back into the truck. The thing to remember is that after all of this work, we still didn’t even have a good mess of fish.

I spent all day Saturday power washing the boat and everything we had carried to it, because everything was coated in the sour, nasty smelling mud. I’m not sure how I am going to get all of the mud out of my truck. Later I told my grandson that he had been a “trooper” to go with me on this trip, but if I ever suggest doing that again, have me committed because I’m not in my right-mind.

I did go back Monday to see if the lake was completely drained. As you may have seen on KAIT’s newscast, there was a little bit of water left, but the pools of water were ringed with dead fish. I was told by a local resident that the ditch coming out of the pond below the dam connects to “Bay Ditch”. Since I wasn’t successful, I am hopeful that the fish that went through the chute end up being caught by someone before they make their way to the St. Francis River.