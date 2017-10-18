More than 1,000 students expected to march in Jonesboro

More than 1,000 students from every Craighead County school district are expected to leave their marks in the streets of Jonesboro.

The 7th Annual “Leave Your Mark” Student March/Rally will be held Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Organized by the Out of the Dark School Chapters, the march will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Main and Cate Streets in downtown Jonesboro. It will end with a rally in front of the Craighead County Courthouse.

This year’s event will also include skits by Valley View High School and Bay Elementary School, the VPA drums, and Arkansas State University’s Howl and Scarlett. Arkansas Drug Director Kirk Lane will be the guest speaker.

“We are excited that our Out of the Dark School Chapters continue to grow each year and that so many people have stepped up to help us invest in our future,” said Kevin Richardson, chairperson of the Craighead Out of the Dark Coalition. “It takes leadership from the entire community to support these kids as they advocate for a ‘Stay Drug Free’ community.”

Richardson invites everyone in the community to come out and “Leave Your Mark.”

For more information about the rally, contact him at kevin@outofthedark.org or call 870-592-8460.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android