Investigators flush out suspect who tried to escape through hole in bathroom wall

A probation search landed four people in jail Wednesday morning, including one woman who tried to escape the long arm of justice through a hole in the wall.

Officers with the Arkansas Department of Community Corrections, along with investigators from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, went to a home on County Road 492 for a compliance check.

When they arrived, they found five people at the home, which belongs to probationer 35-year-old Keith Trivitt.

During the search, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office, officers found a small amount of methamphetamine and various items of drug paraphernalia.

At one point, 32-year-old Amelia Eve Pittaway of Mountain Home asked to use the bathroom.

The sheriff’s office said Pittaway then tried to escape the bathroom through a concealed hole in the wall leading into another room, but officers caught her.

Pittaway was arrested on suspicion of possession of a control substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstruction of governmental operations. Her bond was set at $5,000. According to the news release, she has been booked into the detention center 15 times since 2013.

Officers also arrested Trivitt on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also cited with two misdemeanor offenses: theft of services and criminal mischief. He was already out on a bond from a previous arrest and has a $6,000 bond on these charges. According to the sheriff’s office, he has 28 bookings in the jail since 2000.

Investigators also arrested the following:

Denver Lloyd Baumgardner, 31, of Norfork: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). He’s being held on a $5,000 bond.

Sabrina T. Anderson, 21, of Mountain Home: possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $2,000.

A fifth person at the home was released without charges.

