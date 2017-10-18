Kids to get free fruit at Kroger

Instead of candy and cookies, Kroger wants kids to reach for apples and oranges.

The grocery chain announced Wednesday that all of its Delta Division stores would provide free fresh fruit for customers’ children as the shop.

Kids can choose between bananas, apples, and a citrus fruit. The fruit, according to a news release from the company, is free of charge for children up to 10 years of age.

“Giving children free fruit as their parents shop is a great way to encourage them to create healthy eating habits at a young age,” said Teresa Dickerson, corporate affairs manager for the Kroger Delta Division. “This is a great way for parents to discuss healthy eating habits with their children.”

All 104 of its stores in Arkansas; Mississippi; West Tennessee; Paducah and Murray, Kentucky; and Poplar Bluff, Missouri will have the free fresh fruit cart in the produce department.

