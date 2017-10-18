Police crack down on intersection of concern

Paragould police are cracking down on driving offenses near an intersection that residents claim is dangerous.

Police will have a heavier presence at the intersection of Highway 412 and 14th Avenue.

This comes after a wreck at the intersection on Tuesday that sent a man to the hospital by helicopter.

According to Corporal Jason Elms, a woman reportedly ran a red light on Highway 412 westbound and hit the man's vehicle crossing the highway on 14th Avenue.

Many drivers have expressed their concerns about the danger at this particular intersection.

Wednesday, Elms said police are going to be running radar more in the area, watching for people who are running the lights, and watching closely for distracted drivers.

“What we are trying to do is get their focus, focus on what you are doing,” Elms said. “These cars are 16,000 lbs, they are a weapon. When you hit somebody, you are going to cause damage.”

Elms, who is a part of the traffic division, said police will be more visible in the intersection area immediately.

“Typically, when we are in the area and more visible, that’s usually a deterrence,” he said. “Hopefully this will help.”

Paragould police said they have had a few crashes at this intersection, but have even more problems at the intersection of the 412-bypass and Highway 69, which has been more of a problem spot.

“Highway 69 used to not have any stop signs on it and now it has 2 stops signs and stops all traffic on 69 and people are just, I don’t know, not seeing it or just forgetting about it, whatever the case may be, they are running the stops signs,” Elms said. “That’s causing some major accidents.”

