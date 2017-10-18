Non-profit organization surprises family with vacation

A Pocahontas teen and his family will soon soak up some sun thanks to one non-profit foundation.

Baking Memories 4 Kids, a non-profit foundation that helps provide children with terminal illnesses to all expense paid vacations, partnered with Panera Bread in Jonesboro to let customers donate change to help fund trips.

Wednesday, the foundation surprised 14-year-old Carter Green of Pocahontas and his family with the trip of a lifetime.

"You and your entire family will be going to Disney World, Universal Studios, and Sea World for an entire week!"

"I've never flown on an airplane before," Green said. "I've always wanted to. So, that's going to be one and going to the parks is what I'm looking forward to most. I feel loved and very cared for."

Carter's family will head to Florida in November.

