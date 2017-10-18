Bucket Brigade collection underway to help homeless

The city of Jonesboro posted to their Facebook page Wednesday, asking for donations as part of their Blanket Brigade collection.

The collection helps benefit the homeless and in-need population for the city.

According to the post, residents can drop off blankets, bags, coats of all sizes, gloves, hats, and unused underwear and socks to the Public Works training room at 2601 Dan Ave.

The collection drive runs through Nov. 14.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android