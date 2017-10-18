New Madrid County officials pledge to address audit results

A regularly scheduled audit of New Madrid County, Missouri, found several areas within the county government where oversight could be improved.

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released the results of the audit, which received an overall rating of good.

"Checks and balances ensure taxpayer dollars are accounted for accurately and any misuse of funds is identified and addressed quickly," Auditor Galloway said.

The report identified areas within the property tax system, sheriff's office ad prosecuting attorney's office that needed improved oversight.

According to Galloway, county officials have pledged to address these concerns.

Recommendations include having a secondary review of financial transactions or making sure the same individual is not responsible for all financial activity.

