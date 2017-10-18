Greene Co. Tech hosts 8th annual Fields of Faith

Hundreds of residents gathered at the Greene County Tech school district Wednesday for the eighth annual celebration of Fields of Faith.

The event allows people to celebrate an evening of tailgating and Christian music. It also allows opportunities for testimonials from those who wish to share.

Denise Boling, coordinator and volunteer with the event, said Fields of Faith is all about inspiring others and spreading positivity.

“The great thing to see is you see hearts and lives transformed," Boling said. "Maybe some people who kind of felt like on the edge of life get pulled in and experience the love and the Grace of Jesus.”

"What we really want to see is a life change in these kids," Amy Sloan added. "Something that’s not going to affect them just tonight, but for their life. The kids speak, the students speak and volunteers and they share their own story of how Christ has impacted their life.”

Boling said the event is 100% funded by community and church donations.

Around 1,500 to 2,000 people attended the event.

