Sheriff's office formulating new plan for mental health facility

Craighead County has just a few more days to decide where they want to put a Crisis Stabilization Unit.

The sheriff's office had until Wednesday to come up with a new plan but the deadline has since been extended until Friday.

The original plan called for the Crisis Stabilization Unit to be at the old Ridgecrest Nursing Home and combine it with a homeless shelter, but the plans for that facility fell through.

County Judge Assistant Tony Thomas said they're working around the clock to find a new solution.

"They requested some additional information on, and of course one of those areas that they wanted additional information on was the location of our facility and at this particular point in time, we are still looking at a number of different options," Thomas said.

As of Wednesday, Thomas said the new plans are around 85% complete.

