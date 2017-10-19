Church reportedly broken into, nothing taken

A deputy was called out after someone reportedly forced their way into to a place of worship.

According to an incident report from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Brannen Hollis was dispatched to the Big Creek Valley Baptist Church, 1002 Craighead County Rd. 204, Wednesday afternoon in reference to a burglary.

Pastor Gary Gipson met the deputy and told him the front door was found forced open.

However, nothing appeared to be taken from the church.

Hollis cleared the church and the front door was secured as well as possible.

Photos of the damage were taken along with the pastor's statement.

No suspects were listed in the report.

