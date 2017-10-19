Officer fired: chief cites violations, disobeying direct orders

A police officer was terminated after the chief cited too many grievances with his job performance.

Marked Tree Police Chief Michael Matlock released a letter to Region 8 News regarding Officer Tommy Hampton's firing from the department.

The letter, dated Sept. 19 and written by Matlock, stated there were "too many instances" in which Hampton violated department mandates as well as "directly disobeying direct orders."

Some of the grievances included not completing reports before leaving his shift and using his police unit for personal use, including picking up his children up from school.

Matlock stated the actions were done after numerous department meetings and individual conversations were held to address them.

In conclusion, the letter stated Hampton's termination was effective as of the date of the letter.

Subsequent documents released with the letter also show documented reprimands against Hampton.

In addition, a copy of a check for over $1,300 was included with a note stating the money was to pay for damages "due to Hampton making a traffic stop with no probable cause" and damaging another vehicle on Sept. 17.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android