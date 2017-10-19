Little Rock drops Amazon bid: 'It's not you. It's us.'

By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas' capital city is pre-emptively rejecting its long-shot bid to host Amazon's second headquarters, telling the e-commerce giant in a full-page newspaper ad: "It's not you. It's us."

Little Rock officials announced Thursday they wouldn't submit a proposal after the Seattle-based tech giant set off a nationwide race for its business last month with a call for bids. The city's mayor, Mark Stodola, said last month he would pursue a project that Amazon said could create as many as 50,000 new full-time jobs.

The Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce ran a full-page ad in the Washington Post explaining why it wasn't pursuing the project after all. The city didn't meet many of the qualifications Amazon said it needed for the headquarters, including an international airport and on-site mass transit.

