2 Arkansas legislators look to foster race relations talks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Two Arkansas legislators are looking to foster discussions among lawmakers about race relations.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Republican Sen. Jim Hendren of Sulphur Springs and Democratic Sen. Joyce Elliott of Little Rock proposed to create a race relations subcommittee last month. That proposal was turned down by state representatives on the Arkansas Legislative Council, the Legislature's main governing body when lawmakers aren't in session.



The representatives say the current legislative committees and subcommittees can handle race relations issues. They also say the proposed subcommittee duplicates the mission of the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission.



Hendren says he and Elliott have discussed options and have received suggestions from lawmakers of ways to create "a venue or vehicle for us to have these discussions, and we're looking at those."



Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

