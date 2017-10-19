Water main break leads to boil order - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Water main break leads to boil order

JOINER, AR (KAIT) -

A Mississippi County town is under a boil order.

The boil order for Joiner was issued Thursday around 11:30 a.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health states the entire system at the Joiner Waterworks was impacted by a water main break.

Residents should boil their water until further notice.

