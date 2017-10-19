Water main break leads to boil order

A Mississippi County town is under a boil order.

The boil order for Joiner was issued Thursday around 11:30 a.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health states the entire system at the Joiner Waterworks was impacted by a water main break.

Residents should boil their water until further notice.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android