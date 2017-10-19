First National Bank name to be atop A-State's Convocation Center

Arkansas State University and First National Bank announced Thursday a joint venture to rename the Convocation Center.

At a press conference, the new name of the A-State Convo will be First National Bank Arena.

Will Brewer, Vice Chairman, First National Bank, said, "The Convocation Center has a long history of providing great experiences to families across the state and First National Bank has a long history of serving families in this area. This is a great opportunity to do something together to serve the people of Northeast Arkansas.”

The name change comes after First National Bank made a $5 million contribution to the Red Wolves Foundation.

“This naming rights partnership is a great testament to the students, faculty, and staff who represent our University,” said A-State Director of Athletics Terry Mohajir. “The fact that a strong business leader in our region chose to co-brand with our University speaks volumes about our emerging brand. We will continue to find creative ways to host exciting events in the First National Bank Arena in order to serve Northeast Arkansas and the region.”

The naming rights take effect January 1, 2018, and expires December 31, 2029.

“This is a great opportunity to do something together to serve the people of Northeast Arkansas. Naming the First National Bank Arena provides us with an opportunity to support our local university while also giving us the ability to tell people about our great organization, said Brewer.”

“Like the Convocation Center itself, First National Bank has been a major presence in our region for many years and so it is only fitting that our magnificent facility bear the First National name,” said Arkansas State University System President Dr. Chuck Welch. “A-State is extremely grateful to the bank for their generosity and significant support. This is certainly a very exciting day for our university and community.”

“One of the great strengths of our university and region is the way they come together to support each other,” said Arkansas State University Chancellor Dr. Kelly Damphousse. “While many think of FNB Arena as a venue for athletics or concerts, a wide variety of events take place here, including important moments like A-State and high school graduations. On behalf of the wide range of students, faculty and staff that will use First National Bank Arena, I want to express my sincere appreciation for their investment in the future of Arkansas State University.”

The Convocation Center was built in 1987 and seats 10,000-11,000 people for basketball games and concerts.

Listed on their website, the Convo also accommodates rodeos, horse shows, truck and tractor pulls, ice shows, circuses, sports shows, trade shows, concerts, and a wide variety of indoor athletic events.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android