A Better Region 8: Scholarship funded that honors Dick Clay

For nearly 30 years Dick Clay, also known as "Dickie Bird," served as sports director here at KAIT.

He was a gentle, optimistic and caring leader in the Region 8 Newsroom and signed off each sportscast by tipping his pen toward the viewer and saying: "I'm Dick Clay, and that's sports." When Dick Clay passed away in 2014, there was a groundswell of people across Region 8 who wanted to honor him, and they took action. The idea of the Dick Clay “That’s Sports” Memorial Scholarship was born. This scholarship will be awarded to students who plan to study in the field of sports journalism and broadcasting.

Family and friends of Dick Clay worked hard, gave their hard earned money and worked tirelessly to fund the scholarship.

Well, Dickie Bird would be proud of you Region 8. This week, A-State announced that the scholarship is now funded. That means the legacy of Dick Clay will help students following in his footsteps.

The scholarship is still open to donations, the more money raised, the more can be awarded. So it's not too late. If you would like to honor Dick Clay by donating to the scholarship fund, log onto AStateAlumni.org/GiveNow and on the online form, choose Dick Clay “That’s Sports” Memorial Scholarship under designations or make checks payable to the ASU Foundation, PO Box 1990, State University, AR 72467

What a way to honor Dick's larger than life personality, dedication to the community and his wonderful sense of humor. Honoring this true Region 8 legend with this scholarship will help the next generation of sports legends and make this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

