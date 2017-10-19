Three arrested for hindering apprehension of wanted suspect

Jonesboro police netted four arrests while searching for a man with a felony warrant out of Craighead County.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18., with the help of the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit, Deputy Troy Hess with the Craighead County Sheriff's Department tried to find Michael Braddy Johnson after he failed to appear in circuit court this summer.

Officers went to a home in the 600-block of Gant Street and made contact with Charles Lee Thomas, who said he'd not had any contact with Johnson in several weeks.

"Even after Hess warned Thomas repeatedly about possible charges for hindering apprehension, Thomas still denied seeing Johnson," court documents state.

Homeowner Sonya Ostermiller then gave JPD Officers Bryan Bailey and Dru Wells permission to search her home.

Ostermiller also denied Johnson was in the home.

"As Bailey was entering the bedroom on the north side of the house, somebody pushed the back door closed," a probable cause affidavit said. "Bailey forcefully pushed the door open and saw Michael Johnson sitting on the bed."

Behind the door, officers found Melonie Dennis hiding. She was taken into custody, as were Charles Thomas, Sonya Ostermiller, and Michael Johnson.

"Hess searched the room where Johnson and Dennis were hiding. Inside the room 2 glass pipes with residue and a set of digital scales, also with residue, were located," court documents state. "Johnson claimed ownership of the items."

All four were transported to the Craighead County Detention Center.

Thomas, Ostermiller, and Dennis each face a charge of hindering apprehension, a class D felony. If convicted on the charge, they could face up to 6 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000. Each had their bond set at $1,000 and were told to appear in circuit court on Nov. 22.

Johnson faces a charge of felony possession of drug paraphernalia. It is also a class D felony.

For that charge, Johnson's bond was set at $25,000. He will also appear in court again Nov. 22.

According to court documents, Johnson also has a $100,000 bond for failing to appear in circuit court this summer. Johnson's original charge in which he failed to appear was for possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia. His next court date for that charge is slated for Oct. 31.

