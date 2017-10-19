WBU president resigning for job in California

After more than five years at the helm of Williams Baptist University, Dr. Tom Jones announced he is leaving later this year.

According to a news release from the university, Jones has accepted an executive management position with the California Baptist Foundation. His resignation will be effective Dec. 1.

“It has been my humble honor and privilege to have served as president and I am gratefully indebted for the wonderful opportunity the Board of Trustees has given me these past five and a half years,” Jones said. “During that time, I have been blessed to serve with incredible board members, faculty, staff, and denominational leaders who have unfailingly expressed their support for the university.”

During his tenure, the school saw a number of major advancements, including a name change last month to Williams Baptist University. The college also expanded its academic and athletic programs and saw a seven percent increase in enrollment this fall.

“Though Gail and I are looking forward to this new challenge and what it means for our family, we are confident in the future of WBU and the people who accomplish so much through their extraordinary commitment to our Lord,” Jones said.

Board Chair J.R. Cox of Walnut Ridge announced that Dr. Kenneth Startup, history professor and former academic dean at Williams, will serve as interim president.

A presidential search committee will be named in the coming days.

A reception in honor of Dr. and Mrs. Jones will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, in the rotunda of the Swaim Administration Building.

