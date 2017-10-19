Jury acquits man of first-degree murder

It took a jury less than 30 minutes to find a Region 8 man not guilty of murdering a Harrisburg man two years ago.

Joshua Mason Farmer of Widener was charged with first-degree murder in the August 2015 shooting death of 46-year-old Jefferson Scott Crawford.

His trial began Tuesday, Oct. 17, after a jury of 12 and three alternates were seated.

On Thursday, the defense and state rested their cases and the court recessed for lunch at 11:27 a.m., according to online court documents.

The jury reconvened at 12:45 p.m. to hear closing arguments then retired to deliberate on a verdict at 2 p.m.

Online records showed the jury returned with a verdict of not guilty of first-degree murder at 2:25 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android