Trumann Housing Authority hosts 22nd annual Red Ribbon Picnic

Teaching youth about drug safety, as well as how to be safe during Halloween.

The Trumann Housing Authority held their 22nd annual Red Ribbon Picnic Thursday afternoon

The event is organized to help raise awareness for drug-free youth.

Trumann police officers spoke about drug prevention and awareness.

The Fire Department was also on hand and spoke about fire safety and how to be safe on Halloween.

Food, games and prizes were provided during the event.

