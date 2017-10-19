BRTC library back open following spring flooding - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

BRTC library back open following spring flooding

Posted by Melanie Bednar, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) -

Black River Technical College's library on the Pocahontas campus is now back open.

The building was severely damaged when May flooding hit the Pocahontas area.

For several months students have used libraries in surrounding areas and now finally they can use the on campus library.

"We are fully functioning right now," said Library Director Pat Cagle.

One employee said getting the library organized and repaired was a daunting task.

"It was a process getting the books back on the shelves," said Assistant Librarian Krystal Hendon.

She said it took about 3 to 4 weeks to get the books back on the shelves.

"It's great to have them back in here again," said Cagle. "I love for people to come in and I love for the students to come in, I love working with them, it's great to have them back in here."

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • NEA Humane Society wins court battle over horses

    NEA Humane Society wins court battle over horses

    Thursday, October 19 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-10-20 01:00:23 GMT
    Thursday, October 19 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-10-20 01:23:58 GMT
    (Source: NEA Humane Society)(Source: NEA Humane Society)

    It was a groundbreaking win in court for the NEA Humane Society, after several months of fighting in court over an animal cruelty case involving horses. 

    It was a groundbreaking win in court for the NEA Humane Society, after several months of fighting in court over an animal cruelty case involving horses. 

  • Man charged in triple murder of girlfriend, 2 children

    Man charged in triple murder of girlfriend, 2 children

    Thursday, October 19 2017 8:33 PM EDT2017-10-20 00:33:35 GMT

    A man has been charged with three counts of capital murder in the death of his girlfriend and two of her children, according to the victim's family. 

    A man has been charged with three counts of capital murder in the death of his girlfriend and two of her children, according to the victim's family. 

  • BRTC library back open following spring flooding

    BRTC library back open following spring flooding

    Thursday, October 19 2017 7:09 PM EDT2017-10-19 23:09:53 GMT
    Thursday, October 19 2017 8:20 PM EDT2017-10-20 00:20:27 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Black River Technical College's library on their Pocahontas campus in now back open.

    Black River Technical College's library on their Pocahontas campus in now back open.

    •   
Powered by Frankly