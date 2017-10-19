BRTC library back open following spring flooding

Black River Technical College's library on the Pocahontas campus is now back open.

The building was severely damaged when May flooding hit the Pocahontas area.

For several months students have used libraries in surrounding areas and now finally they can use the on campus library.

"We are fully functioning right now," said Library Director Pat Cagle.

One employee said getting the library organized and repaired was a daunting task.

"It was a process getting the books back on the shelves," said Assistant Librarian Krystal Hendon.

She said it took about 3 to 4 weeks to get the books back on the shelves.

"It's great to have them back in here again," said Cagle. "I love for people to come in and I love for the students to come in, I love working with them, it's great to have them back in here."

