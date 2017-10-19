Panhandlers back on Jonesboro streets

According to Corporal David McDaniel with the Jonesboro Police Department, there hasn't been an increase in panhandling in Jonesboro.

McDaniel said while some in the community may be noticing panhandlers more, there is not a higher number of the individuals.

"We're seeing a reduction in calls for panhandling," he said. "There was a law that was overturned just last year that panhandling is no longer illegal, it did fall under our loitering statute."

McDaniel said for a period of time there was an absence of panhandlers in the Jonesboro area.

He said not that individuals understand the new panhandling law and where they are allowed to be, they are back in the streets.

Corporal McDaniel said as long as individuals are on public property and not on private land or property, they are allowed to stay there.

A federal judge has put a lawsuit on hold that would challenge the new panhandling law.

That judge previously declared the law unconstitutional because it prohibited a specific type of speech.

