Ribbon cutting held for new Hispanic Center

Posted by Melanie Bednar, Video Journalist
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Many in the Jonesboro community gathered for a ribbon cutting at the new Hispanic Center Thursday.

Community leaders, including Mayor Perrin and some city council members were present for the event.

Governor Asa Hutchinson also attended the event and spoke to the large crowd about the importance of the center.

"Here in Jonesboro, with over 4-thousand Hispanics, it's important that we make sure that they're welcome," said Governor Hutchinson.  "That they're part of the community and Jonesboro's done an incredible job of welcoming, of making sure they're part of the fabric of this growing and dynamic economy here."

Mayor Harold Perrin also spoke during the event, calling the center a blessing to the city of Jonesboro.

He also presented the center's Executive Director Gina Gomez with a key to the city.

During the event, organizers dedicated the center in honor of Sister Elaine Willett.

