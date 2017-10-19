NEA Humane Society wins court battle over horses - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

NEA Humane Society wins court battle over horses

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

It was a groundbreaking win in court for the NEA Humane Society, after several months of fighting in court over an animal cruelty case involving horses. 

The case started in August when the Sheriff's Department and the NEA Humane Society were called about the horses.

But now, Bully, Willy and Indian Charlie are now in the hands of the Humane Society.

Once emaciated, dehydrated and covered in skin infections, the horses will soon be ready for adoption.

"This is really exciting because there really hasn't been a good answer for horses in need in our area," Executive Director Margret Shephard said.

Now, the three geldings will officially be the first ever horses up for adoption at the NEA Humane Society. 

Shephard said once the horses are fully rehabilitated, they will undergo training and then be up for adoption. 

She says more than anything this win represents justice in the fight against animal cruelty.

