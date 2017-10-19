Trial date set for parents in case of newborn bitten by rats

A judge set trial dates for the mother and father of a newborn baby who was bitten by rats over 100 times back in May.

Erica Shryock and Charles Elliott will appear in court on Nov. 6 with a pretrial date set for Dec. 7.

According to officials, the jury trial will take place on Jan. 24 and 25.

Their 15-day-old baby was originally found to have over 100 rodent bites on its body. The newborn had to undergo facial reconstruction surgery due to the bites.

Some physicians believed the parents were either incapacitated or absent at the time.

The child was taken into DHS custody.

